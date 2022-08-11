NDLEA seizes Cannabis Sativa worth N30m in Nasarawa





.

By David Odama

LAFIA—Nasarawa State Command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confiscated 1,659 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa worth N30 million.

The state Commander of NDLEA, Peter Odaudu, who made the disclosure, yesterday, in Lafia said officers and men of the Akwanga Area Command on patrol on Tuesday intercepted a J5 Boxer vehicle with number plates: KTG 71 XC, at about 10.24 a.m, travelling from Ogere in Ogun State to Bauchi.

He said that upon sighting operatives from afar, the driver and another occupant of the vehicle disembarked and ran away.

Odaudu said the operatives, being suspicious of the vehicle loaded with goods left unattended, laid ambush and arrested the driver when he came and attempted to drive off the vehicle.

He said that upon search, the operatives discovered 1,556 compressed bread-like parcel of Cannabis Sativa, which weighed 1,659 kilograms, concealed behind pineapple fruits loaded in the vehicle.

The commander…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper