Owo massacre: Akeredolu disagrees with CDS over arrest of suspected killer, Idris Ojo





•Says he’s Kuje Prison escapee

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, disagreed with the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Lucky Irabor, over the arrest of one of the suspected killers of worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Idris Ojo, insisting that the suspect was one of the escapees from Kuje Prison.

The CDS had said two of the masterminds of the deadly terrorist attack were 32-year-old Idris Ojo and Jimoh Ibrahim, 39.

He also said four other persons were arrested at Eja in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State, in connection with the June 5 attack on the Catholic Church in Owo and another attack on a Police station at Ada in which a policeman was killed.

But Akeredolu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said: “There was a mix up in the announcement by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky…





