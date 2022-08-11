Police rescue 3 POS robbers from being lynched in Abuja





**CP Urges Residents to Shun Jungle Justice

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Following the rescue of three POS (Point-Of-Sale) fraudsters who attempted to snatch the cash of an operator at the Lokogoma area of Abuja from being lynched by an angry mob, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji has warned residents of the FCT to shun jungle justice.

The rescued fraudsters are Francis Emeka Noah, Wua Ikyer and Bokos Terkula, all males

Spokesperson of the Police Command said, “The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), CP Babaji Sunday, has called on members of the public within the FCT to shun the barbaric act of jungle justice in their quest for justice.

“The CP gave the advisory on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, following the rescue of three alleged fraudsters from angry mob in the Lokogoma area of the FCT on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

“The CP noted that preliminary investigations carried out by the Police revealed that the mob descended on the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper