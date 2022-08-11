We’re winning, can’t be distracted – Kanu’s lawyer tells IPOB





By Biodun Busari

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor has urged the followers of the separatist agitator not to be distracted but focused until he regains his freedom.

Ejiofor also said that they are winning the battle through legal processes, adding that Kanu is resolute and strong in his convictions.

The lawyer revealed these in a statement he issued on Thursday following his routine visit to Kanu at the headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

According to Ejiofor, the IPOB helmsman is encouraged as his supporters remain calm, but wants them not to derail.

The statement reads, “Our Court-Ordered routine visit to our indefatigable client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was conducted today at the DSS Headquarters Abuja, where Onyendu has been held in solitary confinement for over a year.

“The discussions were based exclusively on the status of Onyendu’s ongoing/pending Court cases, and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper