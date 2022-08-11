Youths protest incessant terror attacks in Kaduna





By Mifatudeen Raji

Some youths are protesting over what they described as incessant terror attacks in various parts of Katsina metropolis.

On Thursday, youths took to the streets of some parts of the State capital, marching through Shola quarters and Nacenta village near Army barracks.

The youths lamented that security agencies have remained helpless and unable to tame the excesses of bandits.

In his reaction to the incessant attacks by bandits Katsina, Deputy Speaker Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki appealed to security agencies to rise up to the challenge and take the fight to the bandit’s hideouts.

Taofoki decried the bandits attacks, saying terrorists have taken over every part of the State.

Meanwhile, the Katsina House of Assembly is expected to meet the state Governor Aminu Masari and President Muhammadu Buhari over the issue of insecurity in the State.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper