2023: Tinubu, Peter Obi no match for Atiku — Dino Melaye





.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential spokesperson of Abubakar Atiku campaign council, Dino Melaye, has said Atiku is the most prepared among all the presidential candidates jostling for the position of Nigeria’s president in 2023.

He made this assertion while speaking on Politics Today, Channels TV’s political show on Friday.

Melaye stated that the presidential candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; and Labour Party, Peter Obi are no match with Atiku.

He said the most difficult candidate to sell is APC candidate, “because of its collosal failure.”

Melaye swiped the Minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo over his recent comment on Atiku.

He noted that it is impossible to promote the Tinubu without looking stupid.

He said, “This government marketed Atiku by their colossal failure. Today, the most difficult candidate to sell is APC candidate whether at House of Representatives, senator or governorship…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper