Apapa-Oshodi Expressway: How Bello-Koko foiled efforts to prolong construction works





.

By Godfrey Bivbere & Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Efforts by road construction workers in conjunction with illegal toll collectors to prolong the construction work along the Under Bridge – Fagbems end of the Apapa-Oshodi expressway was foiled by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko.

Vanguard gathered that rather than start work from the Sunrise end of the road, officials of the construction company had convened with the illegal toll collectors to move work to the Cele end of the road while presenting pictures of completed areas of the road to the management as the Sunrise end.

Vanguard gathered that the intervention of Bello-Koko led to the speed up of construction work at Lot 2 which is from Sunrise to Cele bus stop of the Tin-can – Oshodi expressway in March this year.

Following complaints by the management of the Tin-can Island port in late February 2022, the NPA boss who was in Abuja at the time, had instructed the Port…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper