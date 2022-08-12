Creative governance





I have met Udom Emmanuel, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, a couple of times at functions; but these encounters were so brief that I cannot claim to know him. And I have no idea whether I will take a shine to his personality if I ever get to know him.

Meanwhile, I don’t know any of his friends and have cordial relationships with Akwa Ibomites who can’t stand his guts and have told me lots of negative stories about his character and activities.

I’m making these points to show Vanguard readers that my attitude towards Governor Emmanuel as an individual is neutral at best…and that the praise I am about to heap on him is emotionally detached, completely objective and motivated by nothing more than an intellectually honest desire to give credit where credit is due.

Read Also: Kaduna train attack: Why I didn’t use military force to rescue victims — Buhari

What am I going on about?

Ibom Air, the airline that Emmanuel established three years ago.

It is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper