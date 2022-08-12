Don’t go for fresh loan, govt can bail out Abia poly from allocation, Greg Ibe tells Ikpeazu





Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

… Says over N70b Abia debt burden worrisome

By Steve Oko

The Abia State governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in the 2023 poll, Professor Greg Ibe, has advised the incumbent Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu against going for a fresh bank loan.

Professor Ibe spoke on the heels of alleged plan by the State Government to borrow N450 million to bail out Abia State Polytechnic Aba following the withdrawal of its accreditation by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

The NBTE action according to a statement by the Spokesperson, Ms Fatima Abubakar, was sequel to the failure of the institution to pay its staff for 30 months despite warnings by the Board.

NBTE had further explained that the Management of the institution had not shown any commitment to defray the backlog of arrears and ensure regular payment of salaries.

Following public outcry against the collapse in the education sector of the state, Gov. Ikpeazu…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper