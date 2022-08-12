I didn’t say ‘Obidients’ are zombies – Femi Kuti





Afrobeats musician Femi Kuti has denied saying ‘Obidients’ are zombies. The supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate for 2023, Peter Obi, are known as the “Obidients.”

Reports had it that Kuti described Obidients as zombies. “You know what obedience means? Stand up, sit down, sit there — zombie.

“How can you be Obidient in this chaos? I am not Obidient. Tell me, at 60, why am I Obidient? You said I should be Obidient, sit down, be peaceful,” he said. “Are you all okay in this country?”, Mr Kuti was accused of saying during a performance at the Shrine Thursday night.

But reacting in a series of Tweets on Friday, Kuti noted that he was misquoted, adding that he never called the youths zombies.

His words: “You are such liars. Of what benefit is it to the people when you take my words out of context like this?

“I said I’m too angry at my age to be obedient. Expressing I do not like the ‘term’. But if Peter Obi wins and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper