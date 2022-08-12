Itsekiri groups protest, demand NDDC board chairmanship





By Etop Ekanem, WARRI

A coalition of Itsekiri pressure groups, yesterday, took to major streets of Warri, Delta State, in protest, saying the chairmanship of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, board should be granted to the Itsekiri ethnic nationality as of right.

The hundreds of protesters bearing placards with various inscriptions, kicked off their protest from the Olu’s palace field, chanting various protest songs before stopping over at Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor Ajamimogha office where they addressed the press and handed over their demand to the Director of Medrick Cultural Centre, Mr. Frank Uromieyaghan, for transmission to Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, the Igba of Warri Kingdom.

Speaking to newsmen, the leaders of the coalition and President of Itsekiri Interest Group, Mr. Gbubemi Awala, Mone Oris, leader of Itsekiri Liberation Group and Mr. Matthew Igiogio, leader of Itsekiri Freedom Congress, expressed regret that no Itsekiri person has ever been made head…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper