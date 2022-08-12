Monkeypox: Experts give virus variants new names





The World Health Organisation (WHO) says a group of global experts has agreed on new names for monkeypox virus variants.

The organisation said in a report on Friday that it was part of ongoing efforts to align the names of monkeypox disease, virus and variants or clades with current best practices.

The report said that the experts agreed to name the clades using roman numerals.

“The monkeypox virus was named upon first discovery in 1958, before current best practices in naming diseases and viruses were adopted.

“Similarly for the name of the disease it causes. Major variants were identified by the geographic regions where they were known to circulate,’’ it said.

According to it, current best practise is that newly-identified viruses, related disease, and virus variants should be given names with the aim to avoid causing offense to any cultural, social, national, regional.

It said others are professional, or ethnic groups, and minimize any negative…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper