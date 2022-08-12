Tailors beg Abia govt as fire destroys machines, fabrics worth millions of Naira in Aba





By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Fashion designers along Jubilee road in Aba, Abia State, have urged the state government to assist them resume business after they lost machines and fabrics worth millions of Naira in a fire incident which gutted their workshops.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that the inferno which occurred Wednesday night at the Asa House in the area destroyed 15 industrial sewing machines, fabrics and finished designer clothes worth millions of Naira.

One of the affected fashion designers, Mr Okechukwu Nderi, said they worked in the shop on Wednesday and went home, but he got calls that his workplace was on fire.

Read Also:

We’ve not abandoned kidnapped doctor’s family —Varsity

American experts arrive Aba for Geometric Power take-off

Adesua Etomi remixes husband, Banky W’s song

His words; “I was at home resting later in the night when I got a call informing me that my shop and other ones were on fire. It was already late in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper