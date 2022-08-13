2023 Presidency: Liberation Movement endorses Peter Obi





…Says youths will solve the leadership problem

By Dapo Akinrefon

A futurist and former Presidential Candidate of Liberation Movement, LM, in the 2019 General elections, Dr Kriz David has thrown his weight behind the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

In an interview monitored on Arise TV recently, the financial expert and a development economist noted that the ticket of Peter Obi and his runningmate, Yussuf Datti offers a glimpse of hope for Nigerians especially the youths whom he said are disenchanted with the current crop of leaders.

Dr David, who is also the National Chairman of the Liberation Movement, LM, insisted that Nigeria is trapped in a morass of a failed state and will continue in endless cycle of failure until the leadership recruitment process is gotten right.

He said: “In the 2023 elections, there is glimpse of hope because Nigerians, especially the Nigerian youths, have resolved to solve the leadership problem. They have risen…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper