



By Gabriel Olawale

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party and Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has expressed pleasure over the warm reception he enjoyed at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG Convention.

In a twit through his verified twitter handle, Obi said that the show of love humbled him as he appreciated the opportunity to worship in the midst of the brethren.

“Sharing moments of true worship last night with a great congregation at RCCG Convention was a special expression of joy, strength and love for me.

“I was humbled by the warm welcome, but above all, I am grateful for the opportunity to be in the midst of the brethren” he posted.

The post I am humbled by warm welcome at RCCG – Peter Obi appeared first on Vanguard News.





