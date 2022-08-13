No leadership crisis in Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church — NEC





— Disowned Ondo Prophet

Dayo Johnson , Akure

Leadership of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church, weekend, denied that there was crisis in the church and described an Ondo prophet, Kerubu Oluwagbemi, as an ‘impostor’.

The National Executive Council NEC of the church, debunked that the Ondo State chapter of the church was engulfed in crisis.

It also declared that “an Ondo Prophet, Oluwagbemi, was not a member of the dissolved Executive Committee nor was he an occupant of any office that chose him to be a prominent member of the Ondo State chapter of the church.

Recall that Oluwagbemi who claimed to be a leader of the Unification in Ondo State had alleged that there was an assassination attempt on his life due to the leadership crisis in the state chapter of the church.

But the Chairman, National Executive Council of the church, His Eminence Emmanuel Owomoyela, reacting in a statement in Akure, the Ondo State capital, described linking the alleged…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper