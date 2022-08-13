Tinubu: Lawyers kick start free legal aid for Osun market women, drivers





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Legal practitioners under the aegis of Bola Ahmed Tinubu(BAT) Lawyers have inaugurated free legal aid for market women, motorcyclists and commercial drivers in Osun state.

The National Converner, Mrs Abibat Bankole-Apena, while addressing market women and commercial drivers at Orisunmbare market, Osogbo, Osun state capital, disclosed that the group is made up of hundreds of lawyers in the 36 state of Nigeria whose sole aim is giving legal advice, public legal awareness and legal aid on several areas of law to the public.

Apena added that the group is offering such help to the public to further promote the All Progressives Congress(APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to her, “With this gesture, we are promoting the person of Asiwaju. Part of the programmes we have in sensitising the public is that we print out flyers and share it to the people, educating them on several areas of law. We are available for free legal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper