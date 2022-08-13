Trending video: Massive crowd cheers Peter Obi in RCCG





Supporters of Peter Obi, popularly known as Obidients, are rejoicing the rousing welcome received by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, on Friday night, attended the ongoing convention at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG Camp for the first time.

The 70th Convention, which commenced earlier in the week, is taking place at The Redemption City, formerly known as Redemption Camp, in Mowe, Ogun State.

Look how excited people were the moment H.E Peter Obi was introduced at RCCG, Redemption Camp #RCCGConvention… Watch the crowd reaction..@JajaPhD you said you wanted this video pic.twitter.com/bYUTbksTov — Christian C. Ozor (@ozor_cc) August 13, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

According to a video currently trending on social media, Obi’s introduction at the church was greeted with loud cheers from participants of the event, which is tagged ‘Perfect Jubilee’.

As the congregation cheered, the lady (name unidentified)…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper