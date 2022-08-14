BBNaija: Groovy ignores Phyna, Amaka, declares love for Chiomzy [VIDEO]





Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate, Groovy is at it again!

Groovy, who in no doubt is one of the hottest male housemates this season, admitted his feelings for Chiomzy on Saturday barely a week after his ex-lover, Beauty Tukura was disqualified.

This is coming after housemate, Amaka, had revealed that her fellow Level 2 housemate, Phyna has ended up with her love interest, Groovy.

READ ALSO:

BBNaija: Amaka accuses her best friend in the house, Phyna of snatching Groovy [Video] BBNaija: Amaka, Phyna counsel Beauty over fight for Groovy’s attention BBNaija: Drama as Phyna forces her way to kiss Groovy; Chichi, Ilebaye clash over same Groovy [Videos]

Recall that after Groovy’s former lover Beauty was disqualified from the show, Amaka opened up to Phyna about her feelings for Groovy.

She, however, got upset when she found out Phyna slept on the same bed with Groovy. She told fellow housemate Ilebaye who also has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper