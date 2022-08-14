Borno Youth Council seeks creation of Commission to address restiveness, unemployment





By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has solicited for the setup of a Commission to address restiveness and unemployment among youths.

According to the Council, the youths are both perpetrators and victims of insecurity in the country, despite their involvements in peace-building processes in communities.

The Borno State Chairman of NYCN, Comrade Tanimu Tahir, disclosed this, yesterday (Saturday), in Maiduguri to mark United Nations (UN) International Youths Day (IYD).

“We’re at a legislative state to take ownership of the commission’s proposals,” he said, stating that; there is a sustainable institutionalized mechanisms that can address restiveness and unemployment among the youths.

He noted that there is no clear-cut policy that empowers the youths in Borno state, unlike in Lagos and two other states in the country.

He said the demands of youths in the state, is for a Youths Development…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper