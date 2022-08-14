Drawing From Okowa’s Lessons In Tackling Oil Theft





By Imman Ekpe

A Federal Government team was in Delta State last week to draw reference from the state administration’s exemplary moves in checking oil theft and drawing community participation in the collective wellbeing of the state.

The news that Nigeria’s oil production level had increased to 1.23 million barrels per day may have been a shocker to many who years ago were basking in the fact that the country’s production level was above 2 million barrels per day.

How Nigeria sunk lower in its production capacities according to many are reflective of how several economic indices have sunk under the Muhammadu Buhari regime.

Among the factors most notable for the shortfall are theft, declining capacity nay interest of the oil majors and the Federal Government’s incapacities.

According to reports Nigeria lost $10.246 billion (about N4.2 trillion) in revenue in the first half of 2022 to crude oil theft leading to the country’s inability to meet the daily…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper