Ekweremadu: Intervene, bring case to Nigeria – Ohanaeze urges FG





Ekweremadu

By Biodun Busari

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to intervene in the court case of former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu who is facing trial over an allegation that he wanted to harvest an organ of one David Nwamini in the United Kingdom.

Ohanaeze said this in a press release on Sunday to react to the statement by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami that the federal government will not intervene in the matter.

In a statement titled ‘Ekweremadu: Ohanaeze disagrees with Malami, calls for FG’s intervention’ signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, the group disagreed with Malami, adding that the government has engaged in matters concerning Nigerians abroad like that of Ekweremadu.

Ohanaeze stated further that any humiliation meted out to the Nigerian lawmaker is an injury to Nigeria as a whole, as it called on the…





