Electricity: How TCN’s 624MW network will boost supply to FCT





By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

With several light industries and huge housing estates springing up across the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has accelerated the execution of its plan that would boost electricity transmission network in Abuja by 624 Megawatts.

The plan which has been in the making since 2018 gained traction under the management of Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, TCN Managing Director/CEO, is expected on completion to address a 20-year energy demand index in the nation’s capital.

The project, Abuja Feeding Scheme, which attracted funding support from the French Development Agency, AFD, would improve power supply to industries, small businesses, support modern agriculture and residential areas of the city.

According to TCN, the Abuja Feeding Scheme “is a vision that is no longer on paper but has its footprints practically at five major sites within Abuja with key components to be ready this year”.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper