IG orders tight security around schools, hospitals, other national infrastructure





Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, on Sunday ordered immediate deployment of security operatives to all schools, hospitals, and critical national infrastructure nationwide.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made the disclosure in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Baba also ordered regular patrols, stop-and-search, raids and show of force by tactical commanders to clamp down on crime and criminality in some states of the federation.

He gave the directive while reviewing the general security situation across the country in reports filed by police commands and formations.

He called on strategic police managers at various levels to prioritise the use of intelligence gathering, particularly traditional and local intelligence to locate criminals’ hideouts and flush them out.

Baba urged all officers and men of the force to be on the offensive and to take the fight against crime to the doorposts of suspected criminals, including…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper