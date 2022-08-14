Katsina Assembly passes 273 bills in 23 years — Official





Katsina State House of Assembly said it had passed 273 bills from 1999 to date, ranging from the first to the present seventh assembly.

The Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Shehu Dalhatu-Tafoki, disclosed this at a 2-day round table meeting on Saturday in Kano.

The meeting was organised by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), High Level Women Advocates (HILWA), in collaboration with the Katsina State and Federal governments, and funded by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

According to Dalhatu-Tafoki, from 2015 to date, the assembly had passed 130 bills out of the 273 and they were passed by the sixth and the seventh assemblies.

“And the bills were majorly on education, health and justice. There were so many bills we have passed under…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper