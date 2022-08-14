Lagos LP kick against of imposition candidates





.

Esther Onyegbula

Following the ongoing primary elections in Lagos state, after the Independent Electoral body had conducted and concluded primary elections across all the time states, Lagos state Labour Party (LP) raised an alarm that some persons who were not members of the party are imposing fake candidates to conduct another election.

Briefing Pressmen in the Labour Party Congress House, Yaba, Comr Adesegun Adelana (Aluta), a candidate of the party said the party had its primary elections on May 26, 2022 in all the Local Government Area that produced the authentic candidates.

Adelana described any other Labour party in Lagos state as fake, saying, we are the authentic candidates and members that recognised by our party state and national and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He noted that INEC was on ground as an observer in all the respective primary elections in all constituencies across the 20 LGA’s and the 37 LGA’s in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper