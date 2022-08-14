Why I won’t resign as Minister — Keyamo





–Accuses PDP of being behind call for his resignation

–Says he uses personal car to do govt functions

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Interim spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has accused the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of being behind the call for his resignation as a minister.

Keyamo in a statement last night said he did not breach any known law serving as a Minister and the spokesperson of the APC.

He also said that his duty as the APC presidential council spokesperson for the 2023 general election has not in any way affected his official work as a minister, adding that he uses his personal resources to carry out his party assignment.

In the statement titled, “Call for my resignation, a sign of jitters in the opposition camp”, Keyamo said he would server his country and serve his party.

The statement read: “My attention has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper