416 night accidents occur in 8 months, 97 die in Lagos — FRSC





The Lagos Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, said on Monday that the agency’s records indicated that 416 accidents occurred in eight months during night driving.

Ogungbemide spoke during a media conference held in Lagos on Monday.

The conference came following the increasing rate of Road Traffic Crashes due to recklessness and other factors on the part of drivers.

He said that the 416 crashes were recorded between 6.00 p.m to 6.00 a.m from January to August

The official said there was the need for motorists to take caution while planning their journeys in the night.

He said: “Our crash reports within the period show that a total of 416 crashes were recorded, in which 705 people were involved.

“Out of the 705 people involved in various crashes within the period under review, 558 were seriously injured and 97 lost their lives.

“The Federal Road Safety under the leadership of Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper