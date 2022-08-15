BBNaija: My relationship with Daniella is serious, Khalid tells Ebuka [Video]





Big Brother Naija housemate, Khalid who was evicted from the show on Sunday has cleared the air on his relationship status with fellow housemate, Daniella.

Khalid when asked to explain the Daniella situation told Ebuka that his relationship with her is serious even though he didn’t expect it was going to happen while in the house.

He said, “It was quick, I knew I said I didn’t want a relationship but it hit me like a bus. It is serious.”

When asked how he felt about his eviction he said, “It’s a lot of emotion right now. I’m just grateful.”

Recall that Daniella and Khalid had been criticized for ‘making love’ in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper