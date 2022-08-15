Brain drain: 2 doctors leave Abia every month —NMA





By Steve Oko

No fewer than two medical doctors leave Abia State every month in search of greener pastures abroad, the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, has revealed.

Chairman of the association, Abia State, Dr. Chimezie Okwuonu, who made the revelation, weekend, during the celebration of his six years of stewardship, said the ugly trend was having a serious impact on healthcare delivery system in the state.

He passionately appealed to the state government to quickly address the lingering issues of the welfare of doctors at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, ABSUTH, Aba, and their counterparts at the Health Management Board, who have been on strike over unpaid wages.

While noting the efforts of the government to liquidate outstanding arrears, the outgoing NMA boss attributed the exodus of medical personnel from the state to some of the unaddressed concerns raised by the medical body.

“I want to sincerely appeal to Government to pay more attention to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper