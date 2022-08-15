



By David Odama

The Nasarawa State Commissioner of information, Mohammed Yakubu Lawal and his son Mushab Mohammed Yakubu Lawal have been kidnapped at his residence , GRA, Nasarawa Eggon.

Vanguard gathered authoritatively that the commissioner was abducted at about 9pm

when the gunmen stormed his residence and abducted him together with his son, but later released his son.

At the time of filling this report, the whereabout of the commissioner could not be ascertained as contact has not been established while details of the abduction are still skechy.

Contacted on the abduction, the Public Relation Officer of the state police Command, DSP Ramhan Nansel said the command was yet to receive a report about the commissioner’s abduction.

Details later

The post Gunmen kidnap Nasarawa Information Commissioner appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper