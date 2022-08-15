NDLEA arrests 611 drug traffickers in Kaduna





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kaduna State Command, said it had arrested 611 suspected drug traffickers from January to July in the State.

The agency’s Commander in the state, Mr Umar Adoro disclosed this to the Newsmen on Monday in Kaduna.

Adoro said out of the 611 suspects, 480 drug users had been counseled, rehabilitated and integrated into the society,

Read Also:

Customs intercepts N308m canabis, hands over suspects to NDLEA

FG to dispense NTDs drugs in Akwa Ibom soon – Commissioner

Nigerian couple arrested with drugs in India

“131 were charged to court and we secured the conviction of 69 and 62 are still awaiting trial within the period under review.

”Within the period under review, the command also seized illicit drug which included Cannabis 3,893.189kg , Cocaine 1.309kg, Heroin 0.097kg ,Psychotropic 3,949.63kg, Methamphetamine 0.147kg and Tramadol 1,851.369kg .

“The total drug seized was 3,898,991.552kg…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper