Obi Cubana makes money rain at Mercy Chinwo’s wedding [Video]





Renowned businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana graced Mercy Chinwo’s wedding last Saturday.

Vanguard reports that Mercy Chinwo who traditionally tied the knot with her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa on August 12th, Friday, also had her church wedding on Saturday, August 13th.

Obi Cubana who attended the most talked about wedding in town with his friends made money rain as the gospel singer and her husband rocked the dance floor.

Videos on social media show the moment Obi Cubana rained stashes of cash on Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Blessed Uzochikwa as they all danced during the ceremony.

