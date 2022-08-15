Ogun PDP gov’ship: Showunmi wins at Appeal Court





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Appeal Court sitting n Abuja, has ruled in favour of a factional Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, in a case between him, PDP and two others.

According to the lawyers, the implication of the ruling in the suit filed by Showunmi against the party, Ladi Adebutu and co, is that Showunmi remains the candidate of the main opposition party in Ogun State unless otherwise ruled.

The Appellant, Sowunmi, had complained to the lower court that the Ogun State Excutive of the party acted in bias when they allegedly purchased nomination and interest forms for Adebutu, the third respondent, without doing same for the other candidates, who purchased the forms legally, including himself.

The lower court was said to have hastily declined jurisdiction, reportedly relying on Section 285(14) Para (A)-(C) of the 1999 Constitution.

Dissatisfied with the decision of the lower court, the Appellant,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper