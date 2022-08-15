Oyo: APC tackles Adelabu, asks him to stop name-dropping Tinubu





Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has tackled its former Governorship Candidate in Oyo state, Chief Adebayo Adelabu to desist from dripping the name of its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the sole reason why he lost out of the recent governorship primary.

“For a man who lost his bid for the gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress APC in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu’s recent emotive outburst is understandable, but totally misled”, said Felix Morka, APC National Publicity Secretary.

While featuring on “Political Circuit”, a radio programme, Chief Adelabu had alleged that he was robbed of the party’s ticket because of his relationship with the Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

According to the former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, five Senators, including the President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan; the National Chairman of APC, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu; the National Secretary,…





