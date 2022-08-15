Use Enugu airport for international travel, S-Easterners urged





By Chinedu Adonu

The management of Ethiopian Airlines has called on South Easterners to make use of the Akanu-Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, for overseas travel, instead of going to Lagos or Abuja to board flights.

Speaking to journalists briefly after moving around the major streets of Enugu metropolis to create awareness and sensitise the public, the Traffic and Sales Manager of the company, Henok Sirak, said that there is a flat rate for international flight tickets for Enugu, Abuja, and Lagos airports.

He said the awareness was to increase the number of international passengers from Enugu Terminal.

“We organised this awareness to meet our target in Enugu. Since it was made an international airport, we have been flying three times a week but we are going to fly four times a week — Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

“People of Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, Port-Harcourt, Imo, and Abia can now fly and cargo their import and export from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper