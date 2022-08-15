We’ve no business with parents, they should beg FG – ASUU says as strike hits sixth month





By Biodun Busari

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said that the parents of the Nigerian students should beg the federal government to fulfil the promises it had with the Union so as to put an end to the ongoing six-month long strike.

ASUU said that the federal government is the employer of the universities’ lecturers and so it has no business with the parents.

This was disclosed by ASUU National President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke in an interview with Vanguard on Saturday.

Osodeke said this to react to a statement by the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, when he said that parents should beg ASUU to call off the strike.

Six-month strike without headway

The lecturers of public universities have embarked on strike since February 14 and it entered its sixth month on August 14 as the demands are yet to be met by the government.

A number of meetings and committees were inaugurated to resolve the crisis but all to no…







