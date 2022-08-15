Why Buhari recalled Bashir Ahmad, upgraded him to Special Assistant on Digital Communications





President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed his former Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, as Special Assistant to the President on Digital Communications.

Reports had it that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, confirmed the appointment in a letter of appointment addressed to Ahmad, dated July 20, 2022.

In the letter sighted by NAN on Sunday in Abuja, Mustapha said the appointment took effect from July 19, 2022.

Ahmad had resigned his previous position as Personal Assistant to the President in line with the presidential directive urging all political office holders wishing to contest elective office to resign.

The presidential media aide lost his bid to secure the ticket of the All Progressives Congress at the party’s primaries for Gaya, Ajingi, Albasu Federal Constituency.

Ahmad had frowned at the way and manner the party’s primary was conducted, saying it was fraught with fraud.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper