Yobe to replicate Hiroshima experience in Post Insurgency Recovery, says Gov Buni





.

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Yobe state Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has identified leadership determination, community resilience and timeliness as key to the restoration process of the post- insurgency recovery plan.

He stated this on Monday when the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Matsuyama Kazuyoshi, paid him a courtesy visit.

Mamman Mohammed,

Director General, Press and Media Affairs to Governor Buni in a press statement he signed and made availableto Journalists in Damaturu, the state capital said, “Governor Buni’s lessons learnt from his Hiroshima study tour in Japan last week, will facilitate speedy restoration and recovery of facilities and communities devastated by the decade long Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

“Although the circumstances were different, but the methodology of committed leadership, resilience of the communities and time line set up to achieve set targets are suitable for our post insurgency recovery.

“The determination of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper