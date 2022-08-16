2022 Banking & Finance Conference to focus on Nigeria’s economic challenges





By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Stakeholders in the financial sector are set to provide new solutions to problems facing the economy especially the financial services industry at the 15th Annual Banking and Finance Conference.

The President, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Dr. Ken Opara, disclosed this over the weekend at the Pre-Conference media briefing in Lagos.

According to Opara, the Conference themed: “Repositioning the Financial Services Industry for an evolving Global Context” would be held on the 13th and 14th of September, 2022 in Abuja.

The event would be graced by the President, Mohammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria,CBN/Chief Host, Mr. Godwin Emefiele,Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Minister Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed Musa among others.

Speaking at the briefing, Chairman of the conference/Managing Director Sterling Bank, Mr. Abubakar…





