2023: Udi/Ezeagu Progressive Alliance declares support for PDP





…Pledges to work for Ugwuanyi, Mbah, others, in appreciation of governor’s traits

Members of Udi/Ezeagu Progressive Alliance (UEPA) in Enugu State, yesterday, unanimously declared their support for all the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election.

Members of the group said their decision to support the PDP was because of the respect they have for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who is the leader of the PDP in Enugu State and the South East geo-political zone.

Speaking during the 4th phase of empowerment programme of UEPA in support of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s peaceful and result-oriented administration, the Director General of the group, Ozo Onyebuchi Ani, disclosed that they are overwhelmed by the unique leadership qualities of the governor and his good works in Enugu State in spite of the state’s lean resources and the nation’s economic, security and public health challenges.

Ani stressed that Ugwuanyi, who graced the event,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper