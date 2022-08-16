Akwa Ibom: Again Next-of-Kin of retired Primary school teachers lament unpaid entitlement





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

AGAIN, the next-of-kin of retired primary school teachers in Akwa Ibom State have lamented the non-payment of their entitlement by the State government.

They particularly appealed to the state government to release funds for payment of unpaid pensions and gratuities of living teachers from 2011 to 2018 as well as

the refund of 7.5per cent pension contribution.

The spokesperson of the group, Mr Benson Benjamin, who spoke yesterday when they converged at Wellington Bassey way Uyo, roundabout leading to the government house, protesting the non payment of their entitlement and non harmonisation of pensions.

The protesters carried a bold banner with the inscription, “Deacon Udom Emmanuel Save Our Soul (SOS), The Agonies of Widows/Next of Kin of Primary School Teachers in Akwa Ibom State,”

Addressing newsmen during the protest Benjamin expressed disappointment that of the N33billion the state government owe retired Primary School teachers, it has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper