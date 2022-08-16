Arrest of Owo church massacre suspects





IT’S been some time since our military and security operatives received the amount of commendations that have trailed the arrest of suspected perpetrators of the massacre of worshippers at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State. The tragedy happened on June 5, 2022.

The Minister of the Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, had blamed it on “these animals, ISWAP”. But many Nigerians, including Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, did not believe him. All eyes were on Fulani herdsmen who, along with some officials of the Federal Government, had adopted a belligerent posture towards the Governor for his strict stand against open grazing.

Akeredolu, whose state operates the most effective Amotekun Corps, is on the same page with the disclosure to newsmen by the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt-General Lucky Irabor, of the arrest of the six suspects in Kogi State. Also arrested were the man who hosted the visiting terrorists overnight and the landlord of the house.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper