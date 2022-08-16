BBNaija: Groovy talks about reducing Display of Affection with Phyna [Video]





Things have moved really fast since Level 2 housemates, Groovy and Phyna began their relationship.

The duo is always in the faces of their fellow housemates with their Public Display of Affection [PDA].

READ ALSO:

‘Groovy said he likes me, not Amaka’, Phyna tells Biggie [Video] BBNaija: Ilebaye evicted BBNaija: Amaka accuses her best friend in the house, Phyna of snatching Groovy [Video]

However, Groovy’s discussion with Phyna earlier today was for them to tone it down a bit, but Phyna got the impression that he probably does not like her as much, which he refused.

According to him, feelings grow as people spend time together.

Watch the video below:

BBNaija Season 7: “We need to reduce our PDA” Groovy begs Phyna [Video]

Recall that after Groovy’s love interest, Beauty was sent out of the house, several female housemates have set their eyes glued on the handsome housemate.

Among them include,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper