BBNaija: Khalid denies having s*x with Daniella, says his body is a ‘Temple’ [Video]





Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Khalid who was evicted last Sunday alongside fellow housemate, Ilebaye has denied having any sexual affair with his lover, Daniella, insisting that it was just aggressive kissing all the nights they were seen under the duvet.

Recall that Daniella and Khalid had been criticized for ‘making love’ in the house.

Both ‘Level up’ housemates were seen under the duvet countless times but the housemate has cleared the air, saying that his body is a Temple and that he and Daniella were also aware of the cameras but didn’t neglect the feelings they had for each other.

Khalid in an interview teaser making the rounds with media personality Victoria Eze (Miz Vick), said;

”My body is a temple. It was just aggressive kissing on the show. We didn’t forget the cameras but I didn’t neglect my feelings.”

During the Sunday live eviction, Khalid when asked to explain the Daniella situation told Ebuka that his relationship…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper