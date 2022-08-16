Ebonyi South Senate: Ann Agom-Eze will never fly APC flag — Party chair insists





…Letter written by Ward Chairman doesn’t fulfil constitutional provision of APC

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

As the battle for Ebonyi South Senatorial seat by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and his arch rival, Mrs Ann Agom-Eze heats up ahead of the 2023 general election, the State Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, Monday stated that the letter written by the Chairman of Umudomi Ward, in Onicha Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, John Ogboji didn’t fulfill the provisions laid down by the All Progressives Congress, APC, Party’s constitution

Briefing Newsmen in Abakaliki, Okoro-Emegha who stressed that Ann Agom-Eze had committed anti-party activities by associating with some top ranking members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP added that no amount of political maneuverings will make Ann Agom-Eze to fly the flag of the party in the 2023 general election.

He alleged that Ann Agom-Eze had made arrangement with a serving PDP Senator (names withheld) to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper