Executive to present 2023 budget to NASS next month — Akabueze

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

THE executive will present the 2023 Federal Government budget proposal to the National Assembly by September.

Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation Mr. Ben Akabueze, revealed this at the commencement of the training of Budget Officers of Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, in Abuja, yesterday. Akabueze, who was represented by Mr. Fabian Ogbu, the Director Expenditure and Socials, said: “The Executive Budget Proposal will be submitted to the National Assembly by September 2022 pursuant to Mr. President’s directive, and in a bid to get the 2023 Appropriation Bill passed and signed into law by 31st December 2022.

He expressed displeasure over the failure of officers in charge of budget preparations in many MDAs to comply with details of Budget Call Circulars, in the past.

He said: “It has been observed however, that MDAs do not study the Budget Call Circular in detail and as such make mistakes that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper