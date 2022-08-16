‘I’ve performed in almost every country in the world,’ Burna Boy brags about his music-performing genius





By Adeleye Adegboyega

Afrobeats Superstar singer, Burna Boy brags that he has performed in every country in the world. he said by 2022, he will have performed in almost every country in the world aside from Asia, Australia and South America.

The Grammy-award-winning singer made this known in a statement via his Twitter page. He spoke about how he had performed in almost all the 36 states of Nigeria by 2015. He added that in 2018 he had performed in almost every African country, and in 2022 he has performed in almost every country in the world.

The Nigerian singer hinted his next tours would be Asia, Australia and South America, adding that he would have toured the world by then.

“My Documentary is deep sha. Watching some old videos and realised I’ve been Touring since 2013 and by 2015 I had already performed in almost all 36 states of Nigeria with Glo and Star, by 2018 I had performed in almost every African country already.” the statement read.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper