Man, 38, seeks 17m for kidney transplant





By Sola Ogundipe

Makua Ifeanyi Olajide Onwuachu, a patient of End State Kidney Disease due to complications of diabetes, is hanging on to life only by a thread. The 38-year-old who hails from Oba, Idemili South LGA of Anambra state, requires an urgent kidney transplant to restore his health and lease of life.

In a chat with Health & Living, Makua disclosed that the obstacle between him and the life-saving kidney transplant surgery is the sum of N17 million.

Makua who has been undergoing treatment in the form of dialysis and supportive medication at the Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre, Abuja, is appealing for the support of kind-hearted Nigerians and corporate organisations, to raise the fee of the surgery.

A medical report from the Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre signed by Dr Oseni Y. noted that Makua, with Hospital No. 216574 is a known patient with hypertensive disorder and diabetes, and now with end-stage kidney disease.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper