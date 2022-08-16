Parents must teach children their culture  — Yakubu-Oyinloye





Afeez Bolarinwa

The Principal of Queens College Lagos, Dr. (Mrs) Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye has stressed the need for cultural preservation as key to advancement of society, as the school holds a cultural day celebration in honour of its outgoing SSS3 students, last Friday.

Dr. Yakubu-Oyinloye pointed out that Nigeria is very rich in culture because of her numerous languages, modes of dressing and lifestyle which has distinguished her in the comity of nations.

She, therefore, enjoined parents to teach children their language and culture as every child must be taught to speak their mother tongue, adding that language is very important to communication which is the bedrock of education.

According to her, the Queens College Cultural Day celebration is organized every year by the school to encourage the graduating students to embrace their roots, culture and language as they set forth to integrate into society because it is what stands them out as they excel in their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper